At long last, Fall weather has returned!! Cool afternoon temps well below the normal high of 79° as we top out around 71° this afternoon under sunny skies. Get the jackets ready as morning temps to start Monday will be in the 40s North and 50s South!!! A tad warmer for Monday, but highs will remain in the low to mid 70s. Mornings won't be nearly as chilly, 50s and 60s and we continue through next week, but afternoons will stay in the 70s. Moisture surging in from the Pacific and Hurricane Willa in the Eastern Pacific will increase rain chances here beginning Tuesday and peaking Thursday as a disturbance in the western Gulf will also contribute to enhanced rain coverage. Another cold front looks to clear the area out by Friday and for next weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY:

Fall has returned! Sunny skies, low humidity. Cool temps & breezy! High: 71. Winds: NE 10-18.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Clear and chilly. Still breezy. Low: S 58, N 46. Winds: NE 8-15.

MONDAY:

Sunny early, then increasing clouds. Cool temps. Stray shower later in the day. Better chance late night. High: 74. Winds: E 8-15.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies. 40% chance for scattered showers. Low: S 63, N 59. High: 74.

WEDNESDAY:

Overcast skies. 60% chance for showers, some storms. Heavy downpours possible. Low: S 66, N 61. High: 74.

THURSDAY:

Wet and cool. 80% chance for numerous showers, some storms. Heavy downpours possible. Low: S 65, N 60. High: 73.

FRIDAY:

20% chance for a morning shower, partly cloudy then clearing. Low: S 63, N 58. High: 72.

SATURDAY:

Some high clouds. Cool and dry! Low: S 60, N 55. High: 71.

