A chilly morning with lows in the 50s to begin the day and even colder tomorrow morning with widespread 40s on the Northshore and away from the city. With sunshine breaking out, we will climb into the mid 60s and tomorrow back into the low to mid 70s. Fall is short-lived as a return flow from the Gulf will increase humidity and temps and by Sunday the high will reach 80° with a 40% for showers and storms in the afternoon as a front moves into the area. The upper energy will lift northward, preventing any cool air from moving into the area. And highs both Monday and Tuesday could be in the mid 80s. A cold front will move through Tuesday with a chance for some strong to severe storms. The greatest threat looks to be farther north, but we'll know more as we get closer to next week. Turning cooler by Wednesday with another rain chance Thursday.

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY:

Plenty of sun, breezy and cooler with low humidity. Highs around 67. Wind NW 8-15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear and chilly with low humidity. Lows north of the lake around 46 and south of the lake around 52. Wind W/SW 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY:

Sunny and mild with low humidity. Highs around 74. Wind SE 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY - SET CLOCKS BACK 1 HR AT 2AM/CHECK BATTERIES IN SMOKE DETECTORS:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms late afternoon into the evening. Cool lows north of the lake around 55 and south of the lake around 62. Highs around 80.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance for spotty showers. Lows north around 63 and south around 67. Highs around 85.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 70. Highs around 85.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly clear and mild with low humidity. Cool lows north around 55 and south around 62. Highs around 74.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or light rain. Cool lows north of the lake around 53 and south of the lake around 60. Highs around 76.

