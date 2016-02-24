Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

Fall weather returns today across SE Louisiana! We will have plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure builds toward it. It will be breezy and much cooler with high temperatures in the mid 60s! You will want that jacket all day! Tonight will be clear and chilly to cool with lows in the mid 40s north and lower 50s south. A great night to open your windows and don't forget your jackets!

Weekend Forecast: The area of high pressure will sit over us on Saturday. This will make it sunny and mild with high temperatures back in the lower 70s. This will be great weather for those tailgating and attending the LSU game! You will need your jacket during the game with temperatures in the 60s for the 7 PM kickoff.

Our weather starts to change on Sunday as the area of high pressure moves east of us. This will bring back easterly winds and that will warm us back up. At the same time, a cold front will move toward us. The forecast models are not in agreement with how much rain we will see, but right now it looks like we will see scattered showers and storms late in the afternoon into the evening. If you are tailgating for the Saints game, you will be good since most of the rain/storms will arrive just after the 3:25 PM kickoff. High temperatures will be around 80.

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY:

Plenty of sun, breezy and cooler with low humidity. Highs around 67. Wind NW 8-15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear and chilly with low humidity. Lows north of the lake around 46 and south of the lake around 52. Wind W/SW 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY:

Sunny and mild with low humidity. Highs around 74. Wind SE 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY - SET CLOCKS BACK 1 HR AT 2AM/CHECK BATTERIES IN SMOKE DETECTORS:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms late afternoon into the evening. Cool lows north of the lake around 55 and south of the lake around 62. Highs around 80.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance for spotty showers. Lows north around 63 and south around 67. Highs around 81.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 70. Highs around 83.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly clear and mild with low humidity. Cool lows north around 55 and south around 62. Highs around 73.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or light rain. Cool lows north of the lake around 53and south of the lake around 60. Highs around 73.

