Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Widespread severe weather early this morning with numerous reports of wind damage as well as a tornado in Bogalusa. Most damage reports came from the Northshore and S MS. So far 30 storm reports in our viewing area. Cooler and less humid air moves in tonight with Friday morning lows in the 40s and 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s! A chilly Saturday morning with 40s and 50s but a slow warm up as we climb into the mid 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday. Highs in the low 80s Monday in advance of another cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday and turning a bit cooler by midweek.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sun and mild high temperatures in the lower 70s. Sunday will also be a pleasant day, but it will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and cooler with lower humidity. Temperatures in the 60s falling to upper 50s north of lake. Wind W/NW 8-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and cooler with low humidity. Chilly lows north of the lake around 49 and cool south of the lake around 54. Wind NW 8-15 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly clear and mild with low humidity. Highs around 69. Wind NW 8-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Clear and chilly with low humidity. Lows north of the lake around 46 and south of the lake around 52. Wind W/SW 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly clear and mild with low humidity. Highs around 76. Wind SE 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY - SET CLOCKS BACK 1 HR AT 2AM/CHECK BATTERIES IN SMOKE DETECTORS:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Cool lows north of the lake around 54 and south of the lake around 62. Highs around 81.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in 60s. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 69. Highs around 83.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly clear and mild with low humidity. Cool lows in 50s. Highs around 73.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or light rain. Cool lows north of the lake around 52 and south of the lake aroudn 60. Highs around 72.

