We are still feeling summer-like on this Tuesday afternoon as a front sits over us and colder air remains just to the west of our area.

Temps will make it near 90 today, then we'll finally get a little cooler air later tonight with lows in the 60s to about 70. We'll also keep a chance for a few spotty showers or storms today, tonight and early Wednesday.

The front will finally get pushed a bit farther south on Wednesday, which will leave us with some cooler and drier weather for much of Wednesday into Thursday.

It turns humid and warmer Friday, then a stronger front arrives Saturday with some showers. This will set us up for a lovely fall-ish Sunday and a cooler, pleasant start to next work week.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 30% chance for scattered showers and a few storms. Highs around 84. Wind E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy with a 30% chance for spotty showers. Lows north around 65 and south around 72. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler and becoming less humid with a 20% chance for an isolated showers early in the day. Highs around 77. Wind NE 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, mild and less humid. Lows north around 59 and south around 66. Highs around 78.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, warmer and more humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows north around 65 and south around 72. Highs around 85.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers. Lows north around 69 and south around 73. Highs around 81.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, cooler, breezy and less humid. Lows north around 57 and south around 60. Highs around 73.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy, mild and less humid. Lows north around 50 and south around 59. Highs around 74.

