NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Today looks like the fifth day in a row of record high temperatures in New Orleans.

Highs will be around 96 (the daily record for today is 94 set in 2005). Heat indices will make it to 105-110, so stay hydrated and take it easy outdoors.

Temperatures will go down a little Thursday through the weekend. Rain chances increase to about 30-40% for scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoons.

The autumnal equinox or first day of fall is Saturday, but it'll be a while before we get fall-like weather here in south Louisiana. A front may move in next Friday (nine days from now), but it may just mainly decrease humidity.

The first "real" cold front with cool mornings in the 50s typically doesn't arrive until mid-October.

For our more detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy, very hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Record highs around 96. Record is 94 set in 2016. Heat Index 102-107. Wind NE/SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and muggy with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 77. Wind SE/S 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Downpours possible. Highs around 92. Heat index 100-105.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

SUNDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 89.

