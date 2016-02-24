NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY continues until 6 AM this morning. Water levels may still be 1-2' above normal.

A cold front will move through today and that will FINALLY bring us a taste of Fall. We will not feel the Fall temperatures today as the cooler air lags behind the front. Expect plenty of sun this afternoon and it will become less humid as breezy north winds usher in drier air. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. The cooler air arrives tonight! We will be clear with a light breeze and lows will be in the lower 50s north and lower 60s south. Ahhhhhhh, so nice!! You may want a sweater or light jacket on Friday Morning! Friday will be a gorgeous day with low humidity and high temperature only in the upper 70s as high pressure builds over us.

► Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

Weekend Forecast: The area of high pressure will keep some Fall weather over us to start the weekend. Saturday will start out cool with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s. We will be warm in the afternoon, but it will not be humid with sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. The area of high pressure moves east of Louisiana on Sunday, and that will bring back the warmer and more humid air. Expect partly cloudy skies, higher humidity and very warm high temperatures in the upper 80s. Another cold front will move through next week with some rain and more cooler weather.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY:

Plenty of sun, breezy and becoming less humid. Highs around 82. Wind N 8-15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear, much cooler and comfortable. Lows north around 52 and south around 62. Wind N 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY:

Sunny and mild with low humidity. Highs around 78. Wind N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Sunny and warmer with low humidity. Cool lows north around 55 and south around 63. Highs around 82.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, much warmer and more humid. Lows north around 65 and south around 70. Highs around 88.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers. Lows north around 67 and south around 71. Highs around 85.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers. Lows north around 60 and south around 67. Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, cooler, breezy and becoming less humid with a 20% chance for a shower. Lows north around 60 and south around 64.

The WWL-TV Pinpoint Weather Team can be reached at wwl-weather@wwltv.com; You can follow the team on Twitter by using the following links: Carl Arredondo ( @carl_arredondo ) Dave Nussbaum ( @Dave_Nussbaum ) Alexandra Cranford ( @alexandracranfo ) and Chris Franklin ( @CJohnFranklin )

© 2018 WWL