ern Gulf increasing rain chances slightly for Friday and the weekend. More Gulf moisture will also help in increase rain coverage. A front looks to stall well to our north by this weekend. A deepening upper trough looks to push a cold front into the area by mid next week. The front will likely stall as the upper energy lifts back north. The stationary front will keep rain chances on the order of 60% to end the week before the front possibly moves through by the end of the week or weekend. This is beyond 7 days, so we'll see what evolves. But a sign that with the official start of Fall on Saturday, the cold fronts are making some progress southward as the cold air building in the Arctic is making some progress into Canada and the northern US!

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. A few could be strong. Highs around 94. Record is 96 set in 2015. Heat Index 102-107. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

A few clouds and muggy with a 20% chance for a few showers or storms. Lows around 78. Wind SE 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours likely. Highs around 92. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Expect a few downpours. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Expect a few downpours. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 88.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 87.

