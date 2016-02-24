NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Powerful Category 4 Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday afternoon just outside of Panama City, Florida with winds of 155 mph.

Here in south Louisiana, the coastal flooding we've seen due to Michael will ease later today. Our winds have shifted and are now breezy out of the northwest, so that should allow water along shorelines to gradually recede.

A cold front will move through our area tonight. It will bring some slightly drier air. It will still be warm though, but not as warm as it's been.

Only a 20% chance for a shower overnight with the front. Slightly cooler in morning Thursday with lows in 60s on both sides of lake. The humidity will lower a bit Thursday with highs in low 80s and breezy.

Nicer conditions for Friday and Saturday mornings with 50s north of the lake and 60s south. Low humidity and lots of sunshine. Highs in upper 70s to low 80s.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures falling from 80s to 70s. Wind NW 10-18 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Clear skies and not as muggy. Lows north of the lake around 61 and south of the lake around 68. Wind NW 8-15 mph.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Lots of sunshine, breezy, warm, and less humid. Highs around 82. Wind N/NW 10-18 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Clear and cooler with low humidity. Lows north of the lake around 52 and south of the lake around 62. Wind N/NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly clear and not as warm with low humidity. Highs around 80. Wind N/NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Mostly clear and warm and not as muggy. Cool lows north of the lake around 55 and south of the lake around 63. Highs around 82.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around 88 feeling like 90s.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, windy, and turning cooler with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers. Lows around 71. Highs around 80 then falling.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, windy, and cooler with a 20% chance for light rain. Cool lows north of the lake around 56 and south of the lake around 61. Highs around 75.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool with a 20% chance for light rain. Cool lows in 50s. Highs around 74.

