More soggy weather is on tap today thanks to another cold front moving into SE Louisiana and stalling over us. We will see scattered showers and storms starting this morning and continuing into the evening hours. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Watch out for street flooding. High temperatures will be only in the mid 80s thanks to the rain. The front will stall over us on Thursday and Friday with more heavy rain and storms each day. Some street flooding could still occur. High temperatures will remain in the 80s.

Weekend Outlook: the front will dissipate on Friday and then we will still have plenty of lingering moisture over us all weekend. This will lead to another soggy day of scattered storms on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. An upper-level area of high pressure will build toward us from the East Coast on Sunday. Louisiana will be on the western-side of it, so we will not be totally dry. The chance for rain will decrease with fewer scattered storms. We will become hotter with highs around 90.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for heavy rain and storms. Some storms could be strong. Watch for street flooding. Highs around 86. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and muggy with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Wind S 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with an 80% chance for heavy rain and storms. Watch for street flooding. Highs around 85. Wind W 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 74. Highs around 88.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 89.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

