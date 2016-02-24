NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

A much nicer day with only a slight chance for a passing shower, 20%, this afternoon. But changes are on the way. An upper trough in combination with the remnants of Hurricane Willa will begin increasing rain chances by later tonight. Rainfall will begin moving into the area from the coast and west after 9 pm and a 50% chance through the overnight hours. Possibly before 6 to 7 am, we could see around 100% rainfall with some embedded heavier storms. Though widespread severe weather is not anticipated, some storms could become strong to severe with gusty winds and the potential for an isolated water spout or tornado. This threat is primarily near the coast. As a warm front moves north of the metro area, temps tomorrow could climb to near 80°, whereas north of the front temps will stay in the 70s. The system will clear the area by later Thursday evening, with temps coming down and lingering cloud cover. Partly cloudy skies Friday, but drier with highs only in the low 70s. The weekend and start of next week look fantastic!

► Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Highs around 75. Wind E 8-15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy, breezy and muggy with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms, starting after 9 pm. Some could be strong to severe toward daybreak. Lows north around 65 and south around 70. Wind SE 8-15 mph.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, breezy, mild and humid with a 100% chance for heavy rain and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe with a few isolated tornadoes possible. Highs around 80. Wind SW/NW 10-18 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Lows north around 57 and south around 60. Highs around 71.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny, mild and less humid. Lows north around 53 and south around 58. Highs around 74.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and mild with low humidity. 20% chance for an isolated shower with a cold front. Lows north around 55 and south around 61. Highs around 77.

MONDAY:

Sunny and cooler with low humidity. Breezy. Lows north around 52 and south around 58. Highs around 68.

TUESDAY:

Sunny and mild with low humidity. Lows north around 46 and south around 53. Highs around 70.

© 2018 WWL