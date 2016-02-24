NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY for eastern-facing shorelines of Louisiana and Mississippi until 1 AM Wednesday. Strong east winds will push water up 1-3 feet above ground level along shorelines, causing some flooding of low-lying coastal roads.

Hurricane Michael continues to strengthen as it moves north in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to become a Category 3 hurricane before it makes landfall along the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday. Since intensity forecasts are not as accurate as track forecast, it could be stronger or weaker than a Cat. 3.

The latest model runs are in good agreement and keep the system east of Louisiana. This is due to a cold front that will sweep across the SE US on Wednesday, and it will push Michael east of us. Additionally, an area of high pressure just off the Southeast US coast will guide Michael around the western edge of it and take it to the northeast into the Florida panhandle.

What can we expect in South Louisiana?

With a landfall to our east, impacts in Louisiana should be low. At this time, this is what we can expect:

1. Coastal flooding of 1-3 feet above normal high tides along eastern-facing shorelines Monday through early Wednesday due to sustained east winds

2. Rain Tuesday and Wednesday of roughly 1-3 inches for Southeast Louisiana

3. Windy conditions with east winds of 15-30 mph Tuesday through Wednesday

Short term forecast: We will continue to see strong easterly winds today. This will keep it breezy and help to set off scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, so watch out for minor street flooding. High temperatures will only be in the mid 80s. More spotty showers are expected tonight with lows in the 70s.

A cold front will move into and through the area on Wednesday into Wednesday Night. This front will bring us some scattered storms and more breezy conditions. The front will also help to keep Michael east of us. We could see a few rain bands from Michael across the area - especially over the MS coast. Some tropical storm force wind gust will be possible in any rain band. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Get ready for some fantastic weather on Thursday and Friday behind the front as high pressure builds over us. We will have low humidity with plenty of sunshine each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Lows will be in the 50s north and 60s south! Finally some Fall weather!

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will be another pleasant day with low humidity, sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. A second cold front will move toward us on Sunday. It will become partly cloudy and a little more humid with just a slight chance for a late-day shower. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. It will turn cooler and less humid next week behind this front.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with a 70% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours are possible. Highs around 84. Wind E 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, muggy and breezy with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Wind E 8-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm, humid and breezy with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Highs around 88. Wind E/NE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY:

Mostly clear, breezy and less humid. Lows north around 69 and south around 75. Highs around 85.

FRIDAY:

Clear and less humid. Lows north around 55 and south around 66. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY:

Clear with low humidity. Lows north around 56 and south around 63. Highs around 81.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, warmer and a little more humid. Lows north around 63 and south around 67. Highs around 84.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, mild and breezy with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 67. Highs around 78.

