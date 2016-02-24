NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY for eastern-facing shorelines of Louisiana and Mississippi until 7 PM Tuesday. East winds will push water up 1-2 feet above ground level along shorelines, causing some flooding of low-lying coastal roads.

Hurricane Michael is strengthening as it moves into the southern and eastern Gulf of Mexico on Monday evening. It is forecast to become a Category 3 hurricane before it makes landfall along the Florida panhandle on Wednesday. Since intensity forecasts are not as accurate as track forecast, it could be stronger or weaker than a 3.

The latest model runs are in fairly good agreement and keep the system east of Louisiana. The reason for the turn east is that a cold front will sweep in midweek and push Michael east of us. Plus, an area of high pressure just off the southeast US coast will guide Michael around the periphery to the northeast into the Florida panhandle.

What can we expect in South Louisiana?

With a landfall to our east, impacts in Louisiana should be low. At this time, this is what we can expect:

1. Coastal flooding of 1-2 feet above ground level along eastern-facing shorelines Monday through early Wednesday due to sustained east winds

2. Rain Tuesday and Wednesday of roughly 1-3 inches for southeast Louisiana

3. Windy conditions with east winds of 15-30 mph Tuesday through Wednesday

A few scattered showers or storms this evening through Tuesday early morning, 40%. Then a 70% Tuesday with some heavy rainfall possible. Windy and warm with highs in mid 80s.

Then on Wednesday, a 40% chance and breezy with highs in mid 80s again.

a front moves through on Thursday bringing in drier air.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Temperatures falling from 80s to 70s. Wind E 8-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy, mild, and windy with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 78. Wind E 15-25 mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Cloudy, windy, and warm with a 70% for showers and thunderstorms, some heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 84. Wind E/NE 15-30 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Cloudy, windy, and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Wind NE 15-30 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 87. Wind N/NW 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY:

Mostly clear, warm, breezy, and not as muggy. Lows north of the lake around 69 and south of the lake around 74. Highs around 86.

FRIDAY:

Mostly clear, mild, and less humid. Cool lows north of the lake around 55 and south of the lake around 65. Highs around 79.

SATURDAY:

Mostly clear, warm, and less humidity. Cool lows north of the lake around 54 and south of the lake around 63. Highs around 82.

SUNDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and warm with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows in 60s. Hghs around 82.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, windy, and cooler with a 20% chance for light rain. Cool lows north of the lake around 59 and south of the lake around 65. Highs around 74.

