NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Rain chances will be going up and a wetter pattern is setting up too. Highs next week may stay below 90 degrees.

20% still for the evening with 80s feeling like 90s. 10% overnight, mild, and muggy with morning lows in mid to upper 70s. 40% chance for a few scattered showers and storms Friday with some downpours. Highs in low 90s.

40% for the weekend too. Highs around 90/91 degrees.

For our more detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and very mild with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 78. Wind SE 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 92 feeling like 98-103. Wind SE 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind E 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON – FALL BEGINS 8:54PM:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 89 feeling like 95-100.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 88 feeling like 95-100.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 89 feeling like 95-100.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 56. Highs around 87.

