NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist
Above normal rain chances will stick around this week with more downpours.
40% this evening with temps falling to upper 70s. 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms overnight and for Tuesday morning commute. Lows in the 70s. Rain chance will be 60% Tuesday with some downpours. Highs in upper 80s.
Higher rain chances Wednesday & Thursday at 70%
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY EVENING:
Mostly cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures falling from 80s to 70s. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:
Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind S/SE 3-5 mph.
TUESDAY AFTERNOON:
Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 89 feeling like 98-103. Wind S 6-12 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:
Mostly cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind S 3-5 mph.
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:
Cloudy and warm with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Highs around 85. Wind S/SW 6-12 mph.
THURSDAY:
Cloudy and warm with a 70% chance for showers or thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 74. Highs around 84.
FRIDAY:
Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 74. Highs around 86.
SATURDAY:
Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 89 feeling like 98-103.
SUNDAY:
Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.
MONDAY:
Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.