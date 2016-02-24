NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Above normal rain chances will stick around this week with more downpours.

40% this evening with temps falling to upper 70s. 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms overnight and for Tuesday morning commute. Lows in the 70s. Rain chance will be 60% Tuesday with some downpours. Highs in upper 80s.

Higher rain chances Wednesday & Thursday at 70%

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

__________________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures falling from 80s to 70s. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind S/SE 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 89 feeling like 98-103. Wind S 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind S 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Cloudy and warm with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Highs around 85. Wind S/SW 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy and warm with a 70% chance for showers or thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 74. Highs around 84.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 74. Highs around 86.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 89 feeling like 98-103.

SUNDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.

MONDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.

© 2018 WWL