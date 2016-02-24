NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

We're still keeping an eye on a broad area of low pressure in the western Caribbean. This feature has a low chance for development over the weekend, but we may see something try to form by next week in the Gulf. The question is what will it do. Models suggest not much. The Euro has a weak system trying to form; perhaps a depression or storm, and the GFS has nothing but an open wave. Right now both models suggest anything would remain to our east, but without any cold fronts to keep something away from us, it'll be worth watching as a potential rain maker as we approach the middle to end of next week.

In the meantime, the upper ridge will begin shifting east which will open us up for better rain chances tomorrow, around 50%, compared to today's expected 20%. Not a washout Saturday, but we could see several heavy soaking rains. Rain chance drops to about 30% for Sunday and a 40-50% as we head into next week. Looks like we may have to wait until mid October for our first front...perhaps in 7 to 10 days.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. Way too hot. 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. High: 90. Winds: E 5-10.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear, mild and humid. Low: S 76, N 72. Winds: Light.

SATURDAY:

Better rain chance. 50% for showers and storms. Few heavy downpours possible. High: 88. Winds: E 5-10.

SUNDAY:

30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Hotter temps. Low: S 75, N 71. High: 88.

MONDAY:

40% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny skies. Low: S 76, N 72. High: 89.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies. 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 75, N 71. High: 87.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny. 40% chance for scattered showers/storms. Low: S 75, N 71. High: 89.

THURSDAY:

More sun. 30% chance for spotty showers, storms. Low: S 75, N 71. High: 89.

