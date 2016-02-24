NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

It may be fall, but the summer weather hasn't left us yet.

Look for high temperatures near 90 this week and some scattered downpours in the afternoons. The mornings will be mild and humid with a few stray showers along the coast.

By the end of the week, a front will approach our area, but it will likely wash out before it even reaches us.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for showers. Lows around 76. Wind SE 3-8 mph.

MONDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Wind S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 30% chance for showers. Lows around 76. Wind S 2-5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, warm and humid with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

THURSDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 88.

FRIDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

