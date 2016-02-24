NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

It was quite a hot final week of summer. Today we made it to 92 for the high temperature in these final hours of summertime. The average high is 86.

The autumnal equinox or start of fall is tonight at 8:54, but above-average heat will continue Sunday and this work week.

Rain chances stay on the higher side at 50-60% for the next several days. A front to our north will not make it here, and some upper level low pressure over the Gulf will weaken as it drifts westward. This set-up will keep things hot and humid here with those scattered storms mainly in the afternoons. A few of the storms could be heavy.

By Friday, a weak front will try to move in, but it will not bring a drastic change in our weather. The front may slow down and wash out over our area this weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for showers. Lows around 76. Wind SE 2-5 mph.

SUNDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms, a few heavy. Highs around 90. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for showers. Lows around 76. Wind E 2-5 mph.

MONDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms, a few heavy. Highs around 90. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms, a few heavy. Lows around 75. Highs around 89.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 88.

THURSDAY:

