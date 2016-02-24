NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

We will have a drier day today thanks to a ridge of high pressure building toward us from the east. This will reduce the chance of rain, and it will make it hotter. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index will be 100-105. Tonight will remain quiet with partly cloudy skies and a few coastal showers. Lows will be in the 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have a slightly better chance for storms as we sit on the western edge of the ridge of high pressure. Expect scattered storms with highs in the upper 80s. Friday will be drier with only spotty storms and highs around 90.

Weekend Outlook: Southerly winds return to our area on Saturday and we will be located between high pressure to our west and east. This will allow for scattered storms to develop throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Some drier air moves back over us on Sunday with only a slight chance for a shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Highs around 91. Heat index 100-105. Wind E/NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and muggy. Lows around 77. Wind NE 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Highs around 88. Wind E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 88.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours likely. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 75. Highs around 89.

