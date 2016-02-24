NEW ORLEANS, LA — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

One more hot day with below normal rain chances before it increases a little on Sunday. No wash out for the weekend, but it will be hot on Saturday and not as hot on Sunday.

20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms this evening. Temps in the 80s feeling like 90s. 10% overnight with mid 70s for lows Saturday morning. By late morning, a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms, some could be strong with the heat expected. Highs in mid 90s feeling like 105.

A slight increase in rain chances on Sunday to 40% with a few more downpours possible. Highs in low 90s feeling like 100-105.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 77. Wind W/SW 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Highs around 94 feeling like 105. Wind W/NW 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 77. Wind W/SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105. Wind W/NW 6-12 mph.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy downpours. Lows around 78. Highs around 88 feeling like 93-98.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy downpours. Lows around 76. Highs around 88 feeling like 93-98.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy downpours. Lows around 74. Highs around 88 feeling like 93-98.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some with heavy downpours. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some with heavy downpours. Lows around 78. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100

