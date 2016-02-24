NEW ORLEANS, LA — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

The upper-level area of high pressure will impact our area today and this weekend. This will reduce the chance and coverage of storms each day. Today will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with only spotty showers and storms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s, and it will feel like 100-105+. Please take it easy if you have to be outside today. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with a few coastal showers/storms. Lows will be in the 70s.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday will be another scorcher with partly cloudy skies and only a few spotty storms. Highs will be back in the mid 90s, feeling like 100-105+. We could see a few more storms on Sunday vs. Saturday as the upper-level high pressure breaks down and moves to the west. Expect scattered storms with highs in the lower 90s, feeling like 100-105.

Next Week Outlook: Now that the upper-level high pressure will be west of us, a trough of low pressure will move over the Eastern U.S. This will send a cold front south toward Louisiana. The front will not get here, but it will be close enough to set off a greater chance and coverage of storms Monday through Wednesday. Expect scattered storms with some heavy rain each day. Highs will be around 90 each day. Then a second front will move toward us late next week. This one will help to keep a better chance for storms in the forecast too.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Highs around 94. Heat index 101-106. Wind W/S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 10% chance for a shower or storm. Lows around 77. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Highs around 94. Heat index 101-106. Wind NW/SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93. Heat index 100-105.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 91. Heat index 95-100.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Heavy rain possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Heavy rain possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

