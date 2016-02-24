NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Unseasonable heat + numerous downpours = our weather this week. High temperatures will be near 90 but could cool off quickly under downpours. We're expecting the scattered rain each day especially in the afternoons. A front is stalled outside our area, and lots of moisture is streaming up from the Gulf, helping those showers to form each day. Some high pressure will build in by Sunday and Monday, so that should bring our rain chances down a little. In the meantime, keep an umbrella with you and be ready for warmth.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

__________________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 89. Wind S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and muggy with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Wind S 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 87. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 86.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 74. Highs around 88.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 89.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

© 2018 WWL