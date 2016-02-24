Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Downpours are moving through the area this Sunday afternoon with some brief heavy rain, gusty wind and a few lightning strikes. The rain will quickly leave the NOLA metro area around 5 p.m., and it should move east of our entire area by about 7 p.m.

The cold front setting off the line of storms will not actually move through the area, so it'll continue warm-ish and humid on Monday with a few isolated showers or storms.

A second front arrives early Tuesday with some more rain. The severe risk with this line of storms appears to have shifted farther north of our area, but an isolated strong to severe storm may be possible far north in Washington or Tangipahoa parishes.

If you're going to vote on Tuesday, just be ready for a few scattered showers or storms in the area. It'll be a warm Election Day with near-record highs in the mid-80s.

The front Tuesday will also get stalled, so that will bring a continued warm stretch with some rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Finally, a stronger front arrives Friday with showers and storms. This one will cool us down quite a bit for next weekend. Right now it looks like a few showers could linger into Saturday before it turns dry and sunny Sunday - we'll keep you updated.

► Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

__________________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY:

Increasing clouds. Breezy, warmer. Showers and storms in the afternoon, 50% chance. Marginal risk of isolated strong/severe storms. High: 80. Winds SE 8-15.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies. Mild and muggy. Low: S 68, N 65. Winds: S 5-10.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies, 30% chance for a few showers. Warm and muggy. High: 84. Winds: SE/S 8-15.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, 40% chance for some showers/storms. Marginal risk of isolated strong/severe Warm and muggy. Low: S 70, N 69. High: 85.

WEDNESDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers, storms. Warm. Low: S 71, N 69. High: 82.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy skies. 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Mild temps. Low: S 69, N 67. High: 78.

FRIDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms early, then clearing. Turning cooler. Breezy. Low: S 62, N 57. High: 68.

SATURDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. 30% chance for some showers. Low: S 56, N 49. High: 67.

© 2018 WWL