NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Staying warmer than normal with plenty of humidity through the weekend.

Rain chances will stay around normal 20% this evening, overnight, and for Friday. Morning lows will range from 70 north of the lake to mid 70s south of the lake. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.

Rain chances will be up a bit more over the weekend. 30-40% for storms with downpours. Highs upper 80s to low 90s.

We will be watching a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea expected to move into the Gulf for next week. There is a medium chance for development, but our rain chances will be much higher the middle of next week whether it develops or not.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures falling from 80s to 70s. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 70 north of the lake and 75 south of the lake. Wind E 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Near record highs around 91 feeling like 100. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind E/SE 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and very warm witha 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 89 feeling like 95-100. Wind SE 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling liek 95-100.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and very warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 89 feeling like 95-100.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy, windy, and warm with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 85.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy, windy, and warm with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 73. Highs around 83.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 74. Highs around 85.

