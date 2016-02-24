NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo- WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist
Rain chances will bounce around the rest of this week to above average to lower than average.
20% this evening through Tuesday for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows Tuesday morning muggy in mid 70s and highs around 90 feeling like upper 90s to low 100s.
40% Wednesday and Thursday with downpours and highs in upper 80s.No Fall weather anytime soon so a more summer like pattern will continue.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY EVENING:
Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures falling from 80s to 70s. Wind E/NE 3-5 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:
Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind E/NE 3-5 mph.
TUESDAY AFTERNOON:
Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103. Wind E/NE 6-12 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:
Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind E/NE 3-5 mph.
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:
Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 88 feeling like 98-103. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.
THURSDAY:
Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 88 feeling like 95-100.
FRIDAY:
Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.
SATURDAY:
Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 88 feeling like 98-103.
SUNDAY:
Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 74. Highs around 92 feeling like 98-103.
MONDAY:
Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 88 feeling like 98-103.