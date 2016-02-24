NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo- WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Rain chances will bounce around the rest of this week to above average to lower than average.

20% this evening through Tuesday for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows Tuesday morning muggy in mid 70s and highs around 90 feeling like upper 90s to low 100s.

40% Wednesday and Thursday with downpours and highs in upper 80s.No Fall weather anytime soon so a more summer like pattern will continue.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures falling from 80s to 70s. Wind E/NE 3-5 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind E/NE 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103. Wind E/NE 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind E/NE 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 88 feeling like 98-103. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 88 feeling like 95-100.

FRIDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 88 feeling like 98-103.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 74. Highs around 92 feeling like 98-103.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 88 feeling like 98-103.

