NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Tuesday was close to record highs with the heat index around 104. A front will move through overnight and lower temps and humidity slightly for Wednesday and Thursday.

40% chance for evening showers and 30% overnight. As the front settles along the coast for Wednesday, we may still have enought moisture behind the front for a 20% chance for light rain or drizzle. It won't be as muggy and be breezy. Lows in the 60s and 70s. Highs in mid 70s with cloudy skies.

Breezy again on Thursday and dry with some upper 50s north of the lake and 60s south. Mild mid 70s again.

► Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers. Temperatures falling from 80s to 70s. Wind E/NE 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers. Lows around 70. Wind NE 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Cloudy, breezy, mild, and not as muggy with a 20% chance for light rain or drizzle. Highs around 75. Wind NE 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler and not as muggy. Lows north of lake around 59 and south of the lake around 66. Wind NE 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, mild, and not as muggy. Highs around 76. Wind E/NE 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows north of the lake around 66 and south of the lake around 72. Highs around 85 feeling like 90-95.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows north of the lake around 66 and south of the lake around 72. Highs around 81.

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear, breezy, cooler, and lower humidity. Lows in the 50s. Highs around 73.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for showers or light rain. Lows in 50s. Highs around 72.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and mild with low humidity. Lows around 63. Highs around 77.

The WWL-TV Pinpoint Weather Team can be reached at wwl-weather@wwltv.com; You can follow the team on Twitter by using the following links: Carl Arredondo ( @carl_arredondo ) Dave Nussbaum ( @Dave_Nussbaum ) Alexandra Cranford ( @alexandracranfo ) and Chris Franklin ( @CJohnFranklin )

© 2018 WWL