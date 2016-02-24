NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

The cold front has finally moved into the Northern Gulf of Mexico and that has allowed for cooler temperatures to arrive this morning. We will see the clouds gradually decrease throughout the day with lower humidity levels and warm high temperatures in the upper 70s. Tonight will be mainly clear, cool and less humid with lows in the lower 60s north and upper 60s south.

Friday will become warmer and more humid as a warm front brings back southerly winds to the area. It will also set off a few showers with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will climb back into the mid 80s.

Weekend Forecast: Our next cold front will move into and through the area on Saturday. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with spotty to scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. It will turn MUCH cooler on Saturday Night with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 50s north and lower 60s south. Sunday will be a beautiful day as high pressure builds in behind the cold front. We will have plenty of sunshine, low humidity, a breeze and high temperatures only in the lower 70s. Even cooler air arrives Sunday Night/Monday Morning with lows in the upper 40s north and upper 50s south! Break out the jackets!

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy, warm and less humid. Highs around 79. Wind NE 8-15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear, cool and pleasant. Lows north around 61 and south around 68. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, warmer and more humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Highs around 85. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers. Lows around 72. Highs around 83.

SUNDAY:

Plenty of sun, breezy, much cooler and less humid. Cool lows north around 59 and south around 63. Highs around 71.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy and mild with low humidity. Chilly lows north around 49 and cool lows south around 58. Highs around 74.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, mild and a little more humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers. Lows north around 62 and south around 66. Highs around 76.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy, warm and more humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and a few storms. Lows north around 64 and south around 69. Highs around 79.

