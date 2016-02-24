NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Monday morning will be the coolest we've seen yet this season with 40s for lows north of the lake and 50s south of the lake. Highs Monday will be in the 70s with increasing cloud cover through the day.

Moisture from the southwest streams in midweek with some rain Tuesday, Wednesday and especially Thursday. The moisture will surge in from the Pacific Ocean and Hurricane Willa, which is on the west side of Mexico right now.

This set-up may lead to a low pressure area forming along the northwestern Gulf (it would be non-tropical) and riding to the east midweek with rain along the Gulf Coast. We won't warm up a lot, but clouds and showers will be back. The heaviest rain of possibly up to a couple of inches will be likely fall right along the coast with lesser amounts the farther inland you go.

The system treks east of us by Friday, and a front will bring nice, dry fall-like weather for the start of next weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY NIGHT/MONDAY MORNING:

Clear and cool. Lows north of the lake around 46 and south around 57. Wind NE 6-12 mph.

MONDAY:

Increasing clouds, mild and not humid. Highs around 75. Wind NE 6-12 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and cool with a 40% chance for rain especially along the coast. Lows north of the lake around 59 and south around 63. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, mild and a bit more humid with a 50% chance for showers. Highs around 74. Wind NE 8-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and mild and with a 30% chance for spotty rain. Lows north of the lake around 60 and south around 65. Highs around 75.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild and with an 80% chance for rain and a few downpours. Lows north of the lake around 60 and south around 65. Highs around 72.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, mild and less humid with a 20% chance for showers. Lows north of the lake around 58 and south around 61. Highs around 70.

SATURDAY:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 55 and south around 59. Highs around 74.

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 56 and south around 60. Highs around 72.

