A beautiful Fall day across the area, but don't get used to it. Warmer and more humid by tomorrow with a 20% chance for a few showers and more scattered showers, around 40%, for Saturday. The good news is the Fall weather will return by Sunday with sunny skies, breezy conditions, and highs in the low 70s!! We may drop into the upper 40s on the Northshore by Monday morning. A gradual, slight warm up into the middle of next week before another cold front.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy, warm and less humid. Highs around 79. Wind NE 8-15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear, cool and pleasant. Lows north around 61 and south around 68. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, warmer and more humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Highs around 85. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers. Lows around 72. Highs around 83.

SUNDAY:

Plenty of sun, breezy, much cooler and less humid. Cool lows north around 59 and south around 63. Highs around 71.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy and mild with low humidity. Chilly lows north around 49 and cool lows south around 58. Highs around 74.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, mild and a little more humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers. Lows north around 62 and south around 66. Highs around 76.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy, warm and more humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and a few storms. Lows north around 64 and south around 69. Highs around 79.

