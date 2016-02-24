NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

I don't know about you, but I am tired of this record heat across the New Orleans area. It looks like we will have one more day of it, so get ready. High pressure remains over us and that will allow us to see plenty of sunshine again with only isolated showers and storms this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s. The record high today is 94 set back in 2016 and we can at least tie, if not break that number. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with a few showers. Lows will be in the 70s.

The area of high pressure moves east of us on Thursday and Friday, and this will allow for more moisture to return over us as southerly winds return. That means we will see an increased chance for rain each day. Thursday will have spotty storms with highs in the lower 90s. Friday will have a better chance for scattered storms with highs only around 90.

Weekend Outlook: We will continue to see Gulf Moisture streaming in over us all weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies with spotty to scattered showers and storms each day. The weekend will not be a washout, but plan for some rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, very hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Record highs around 96. Record is 94 set in 2016. Heat Index 102-107. Wind NE/SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and muggy with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 77. Wind SE/S 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Downpours possible. Highs around 92. Heat index 100-105.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

SUNDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 89.

