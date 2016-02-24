NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

More record heat is expected today and possibly Wednesday too before temperatures go down a little toward the weekend. Rain chances will be there each day through Thursday but only at 20% - not everyone will see rain by any means, but those who do could have a heavy downpour or strong storm. Rain chances increase for more regular scattered thunderstorms by Friday and the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, very hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. A few could be strong. Record highs around 97. Record is 94 set in 1954. Heat index 102-107. Wind N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear, mild and muggy with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind calm.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Record high around 94. Wind NE/SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 92.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

