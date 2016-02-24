NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

A cold front will sit over us today and that will keep plenty of clouds with scattered showers and storms in the forecast today. A few downpours will be possible. High temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 80s. Tonight, the cold front will move into the Gulf of Mexico, and we will still have spotty showers across the area. Lows will be "cooler" as they fall to the mid 60s north and lower 70s south.

The front will stall over the Northern Gulf on Wednesday and Thursday. We will see the rain come to an end, but we will see plenty of clouds on Wednesday. High temperatures will be down into the mid 70s. Thursday will have a partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

The cold front will move back north as a warm front on Friday. This will bring back the muggy weather with partly cloudy skies and spotty showers and storms. High temperatures will climb back into the mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook: Our next cold front will move into the area on Saturday with scattered showers throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. The cold front will move through on Saturday Night with some drier weather. Then it will turn partly cloudy, breezy, cooler and less humid on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. It will be a great end to the weekend!

► Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and a few storms. Highs around 84. Wind E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy with a 30% chance for spotty showers. Lows north around 65 and south around 72. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler and becoming less humid with a 20% chance for an isolated showers early in the day. Highs around 77. Wind NE 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, mild and less humid. Lows north around 59 and south around 66. Highs around 78.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, warmer and more humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows north around 65 and south around 72. Highs around 85.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers. Lows north around 69 and south around 73. Highs around 81.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, cooler, breezy and less humid. Lows north around 57 and south around 60. Highs around 73.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy, mild and less humid. Lows north around 50 and south around 59. Highs around 74.

The WWL-TV Pinpoint Weather Team can be reached at wwl-weather@wwltv.com; You can follow the team on Twitter by using the following links: Carl Arredondo ( @carl_arredondo ) Dave Nussbaum ( @Dave_Nussbaum ) Alexandra Cranford ( @alexandracranfo ) and Chris Franklin ( @CJohnFranklin )

© 2018 WWL