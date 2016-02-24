NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

Do not expect much of a change in our forecast as we head into the weekend. The cold front has stalled over us and it will stay over the region this weekend. Combine that with an upper-level wave moving over us, and that will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast today through Sunday. Each day has a chance for some heavy rain at times, so watch out for minor street flooding. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures down. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s each day. Lows will be in the 70s.

Next Week Outlook: Our chance for rain will gradually go down next week. The cold front will dissipate by Sunday, and then an area of high pressure will build toward us from the east. Louisiana will be on the western-side of the high pressure, so we will not be totally dry. However, I'm only expecting a 30-40% chance for rain early next week. Then we could become even drier later next week as the high pressure moves closer to New Orleans. It will become hotter with highs getting back around 90 each day.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

__________________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Highs around 85. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 75. Wind NE 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Highs around 86. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 88.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 74. Highs around 90.

© 2018 WWL