Carl Arredondo - WWLTV Chief Meteorologist

Staying warm for a couple of more days and wet weather expected.

Mild and a bit muggy for the evening with a 20% chance for a shower. Rain chances increase overnight and into morning commute to 30%. So spotty showers or storms are possible for the opening of polls with lows in low to mid 70s. 40% chance for a few scattered showers and storms for afternoon Tuesday with mid 80s.

Higher rain chances Wednesday and Thursday with temps starting to fall on Thursday and then more for the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with patchy dense fog and a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 73. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 84. Wind W/S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 71. Wind S 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 83. Wind SW 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy and mild with a 50% chance for scattered showers or light rain. Cool lows north of the lake around 59 and south of the lake around 65. Highs around 73.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy, breezy, and cooler with lower humidity and a 70% chance for rain and showers. Lows around 63. Highs around 69.

SATURDAY:

30% chance for morning showers or light rain, breezy, and cooler with low humidity. Chilly lows north of the lake around 47, protect pets and cool south of the lake around 52. Highs around 63.

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear and mild with low humidity. Chilly lows north of the lake around 42, protect pets and cool south of the lake around 50. Highs around 66.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for light rain or showers. Chilly lows north of the lake around 44, protect pets and cool south of the lake around 52. Highs around 67.

