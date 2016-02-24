Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Look for clouds mixed with sunshine on this Monday afternoon. It's warm and more humid, and we'll keep a chance for a few stray showers.

Scattered rain will move in overnight into early Tuesday. The severe risk has shifted north of our area, so we are not expecting severe weather at this time. We could see a return of some morning fog for early Tuesday (and maybe Wednesday and Thursday as well).

If you're going to vote on Tuesday, just be ready for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms in the area. It'll be a warm Election Day with highs in the low- to mid-80s.

Wednesday and Thursday bring a continued warm stretch with clouds and some showers.

Finally, a stronger cold front arrives Friday with showers and storms. This one will cool us down quite a bit for next weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sun, warm and humid with a 20% chance for spotty showers and storms. Highs around 83. Wind S 8-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with patchy fog and a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 72. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Patchy fog early, then cloud/sun mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs around 83. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Patchy fog early, then mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for showers and storms. Lows around 71. Highs around 82.

THURSDAY:

Patchy fog early, then mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for showers and storms. Lows around 67. Highs around 77.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 62. Highs around 67.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, breezy, less humid and cool with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Lows north of the lake around 47 and south around 50. Highs around 63.

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 43 and south around 50. Highs around 68.

