Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

DENSE FOG ADVISORY for parts of SE LA from 3am to 10am Tuesday. From Tangipahoa to St Charles to Lafourche to Terrebonne parishes westward. Metro New Orleans is not in advisory at this time. Visibilities will be 1/4 miles or less.

Fall continues on a break!! 80s to stick around through Halloween Day. A strong front will move through on Thursday finally dropping temps again. Storms Thursday morning could be heavy or strong.

Overnight, a little patchy fog could be around for commute Tuesday. Cool lows north of the lake in mid 50s and 60s south of the lake. Highs in mid 80s near record levels with partly cloudy skies.

Breezy for Halloween Day and evening with a 20% in afternoon and 20-30% for evening trick or treating. Temps in 70s. Showers and storms will move in after midnight and around morning commute on Thursday. Some of those could be strong. Cooling down late Thursday through weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY EVENING:

Mostly clear and mild. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Mostly clear skies. Cool lows north of the lake around 57 and south of the lake around 64. Wind S 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy and warm. Near record highs around 86. Wind S/SE 8-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 69. Wind S 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine, breezy, and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Near record highs around 87. Wind S 10-18 mph.

WEDNESDAY EVENING – HALLOWEEN:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind S/SW 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY:

80% chance for morning showers and thunderstorms, some could be strong, then windy and cooler. Lows around 71. Afternoon temps in upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy and mild with low humidity. Chilly lows north of the lake around 47 and cool lows south of the lake around 54. Highs around 68.

SATURDAY:

Mostly clear and mild with low humidity. Chilly lows north of the lake around 43 and cool south of the lake around 51. Highs around 70.

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear and mild with low humidity. Chilly lows north of the lake around 46 and cool south of the lake around 54. Highs around 74.

MONDAY:

Mostly clear and mild. Cool lows north of the lake around 54 and south of the lake around 61. Highs around 76.

