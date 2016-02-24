Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

A cold front will move into SE Louisiana today, but it will stall over us. This will keep us warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and a few downpours. High temperatures will stay unseasonably warm in the lower 80s. Tonight the front will dissipate over us. We will be mostly cloudy and muggy with spotty showers. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Another cold front will move over SE Louisiana and stall over us on Wednesday and stay stalled through Thursday. This means more warm and humid weather with daily scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Lows will be in the 60s.

A stronger cold front will finally move through on Friday. This front will bring us more scattered showers and a few strong storms. It will be a MUCH cooler day with highs in the upper 60s.

Weekend Outlook: Get ready for some cooler Fall temperatures! Saturday and Sunday will have plenty of sun each day with highs only in the lower to mid 60s. It will be chilly at night with lows in the 40s on both sides of the lake.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY - ELECTION DAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong. Highs around 82. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, patchy fog and muggy with a 30% chance for spotty showers. Lows around 72. Wind S 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs around 81. Wind S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows north around 63 and south around 67. Highs around 75.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy, breezy and much cooler with an 80% chance for showers and storms. A few storms could be strong. Lows north around 62 and south around 65. Highs around 69.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy and even cooler. Chilly lows north around 47 and south around 51. Highs around 61.

SUNDAY:

Plenty of sun, cool and pleasant. Cold lows north around 40 and south around 49. Highs around 65.

MONDAY:

Plenty of sun, cool and breezy. Chilly lows north around 48 and south around 52. Highs around 67.

