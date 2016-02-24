NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

A nice evening and Friday morning before muggy weather and mid 80s return on Friday.

Not as muggy Friday morning with nice temps. Lows north of lake in upper 50s and low 60s and south of the lake in 60s. A 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms Friday with highs climbing back to mid 80s.

We will be waiting for a stronger front Saturday evening that will bring in much cooler air for Sunday. Muggy and warm for Saturday with highs in mid 80s. 30% chance for afternoon and 40% in evening before front moves through.

Much cooler and windy and less humid for Sunday. 50s on northshore and 60s on southshore. Highs in low 70s with mostly clear skies.

► Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY EVENING:

Mostly clear and mild with low humidity. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind NE 8-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Mostly clear, mild, and not as muggy. Lows north of the lake around 60 and south of the lake around 69. Wind E/NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine, warm, and more muggy with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 86. Wind E 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 72. Wind S/SE 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 84 feeling like 90-95. Wind SW/NW 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear, windy, cooler, and low humidity. Lows north of the lake around 55 feeling like upper 40s and south of the lake around 63 feeling like 50s. Highs around 71

MONDAY:

Becoming mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers. Chilly lows north of the lake around 49 and south of the lake around 60. Highs arond 74.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers. Lows in the 60s. Highs around 75.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy and mild with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows in 60s. Highs around 78.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows in 60s. Highs around 80.

The WWL-TV Pinpoint Weather Team can be reached at wwl-weather@wwltv.com; You can follow the team on Twitter by using the following links: Carl Arredondo ( @carl_arredondo ) Dave Nussbaum ( @Dave_Nussbaum ) Alexandra Cranford ( @alexandracranfo ) and Chris Franklin ( @CJohnFranklin )

© 2018 WWL