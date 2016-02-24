NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Near record highs for Sunday. Record is 90 at Slidell and Kenner. Humidity is back too.

Rain returns to forecast for most of the week.

10% chance Monday morning with lows in 70s. 50% for Monday afternoon for showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible too. Highs in mid to upper 80s. Another front will be moving through on Tuesday with still a 40% chance for a few showers or thunderstorms.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy and very warm. Near record highs around 89 feeling like mid 90s. Wind SE 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy and mild. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT/MONDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy, mild, and muggy with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 74. Wind E/SE 3-5 mph.

MONDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Wind E 6-12 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 74. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Cloudy and not as warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers. Highs around 80. Wind NE 8-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with a 20% chance for light rain or drizzle. Lows in 60s. Highs around 76.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with a 20% chance for light rain or drizzle. Lows in 60s. Highs around 75.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows in 60s. Highs around 85.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 72. Highs around 88 feeling like mid 90s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, windy, and cooler with a 40% chance for morning showers. Cool lows north of the lake around 56 and south of the lake around 60. Highs around 72.

