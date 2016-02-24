NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

DENSE FOG ADVISORY for parts of SE LA from 3 AM to 10 AM Tuesday. From Tangipahoa to St. Charles to Lafourche to Terrebonne Parishes westward. Metro New Orleans is not in advisory at this time. Visibilities will be 1/4 miles or less.

Watch out for some patchy dense fog again this morning. Visibilities could be less than 1/4 mile at times especially along the Mississippi River.

More unseasonably warm weather is on tap for today. The area of high pressure that was over us on Monday will move east of us in the Northern Gulf. This will not only keep us warm today, but we will be more humid. Expect plenty of sunshine with near record highs in the mid 80s. The record is 87 set back in 2016. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with more patchy dense fog. Lows will be in the mid 60s to around 70.

Halloween Wednesday will be another unseasonably warm day as a cold front moves toward us. We will have partly cloudy skies, a breeze and a slight chance for a shower during the day. Expect near record highs again in the mid 80s. Right now, it looks like it will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower around 20-30% for the evening during Trick-or-Treat time with temperatures around 80.

The weather will quickly go downhill on Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning as the cold front moves into the area. A squall line of strong to severe thunderstorms will sweep across the area. These storms could produce damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. SPC has placed us in a Marginal Risk on Wednesday and a Slight Risk on Thursday. We will also have some heavy rain with rain totals around 1 to 2+ inches. The rain will come to an end by Thursday Afternoon as the front passes through. High temperatures on Thursday will only be in the lower 70s.

Friday will be a drier and much cooler day with some lingering clouds. High temperatures will only be in the mid 60s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will be a pleasant day with plenty of sun and highs around 70. Sunday will be very nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

***DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 10 AM FOR AREAS WEST OF NEW ORLEANS***

TUESDAY:

Plenty of sun, unseasonably warm and humid. Near record highs around 86. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and muggy with patchy dense fog. Lows north around 66 and south around 70. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY - HALLOWEEN:

Partly cloudy, breezy, unseasonably warm and humid with a 20% chance for a shower. Near record highs around 87. Wind S 8-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with a 20-30% chance for a shower. Temperatures around 80.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy with a 90% chance for morning strong to severe thunderstorms. Rain end around Noon and then cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows around 71. Highs around 72.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy and cool. Lows north around 49 and south around 57. Highs around 67.

SATURDAY:

Sunny, mild and pleasant. Lows north around 44 and south around 52. Highs around 70.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny and mild with low humidity. Chilly lows north around 48 and south around 56. Highs around 75.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, mild and more humid with a 20% chance for a shower or storm. Lows north around 55 and south around 63. Highs around 78.

