Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

A nice Fall air mass is over us for a bit longer. It will move out and warm and muggy weather will return with the chance for storms.

Overnight, another chilly one as low will drop to 40s north of the lake (make sure pets have a warm spot) and cool 50s south of the lake. Low humidity for Saturday and lots of sunshine with highs in mid 70s.

A few storms may return for Sunday so if you are tailgating for Saints game, have some rain gear handy. 40% chance and highs climb to 80.

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Clear with low humidity. Chilly lows north of the lake around 46, protect pets and cool south of the lake around 53. Wind S/SW 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly clear and mild with low humidity. Highs around 75. Wind SE 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY MORNING - SET CLOCKS BACK 1 HR/CHANGE BATTERIES IN SMOKE DETECTORS:

Partly cloudy and cool. Lows north of the lake around 55 and south of the lake around 63. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 80. Wind SE 8-15 mph.

MONDAY:

Clouds & sunshine, breezy,and warm with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows in 60s. Highs around 83.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some donwpours possible. Lows around 72. Highs around 84.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy and mild with low humidity. Cool lows north of the lake around 55 and south of the lake around 62. Highs around 75.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows in 650s. Highs around 81.

FRIDAY:

30% chance for morning rain, then mostly cloudy, windy, and cooler. Lows around 61. highs around 66.

