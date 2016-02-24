NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

A nice weekend and warm, but humidity will come back on Sunday. Enjoy a cool morning on Saturday before things warm up.

Evening temps falling from 70s to 60s. It will be nice for prep football and evening festivals. Cool for Saturday morning again with 50s north and 60s south. Partly cloudy Saturday afternoon with highs in mid 80s. More humidity on Sunday with a slight chance for a shower. Highs will quickly warm to near 90 degrees.

Rain chances increase next week as our next front moves in and cools things down.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY EVENING:

Mostly clear and mild. Temperatures falling from 70s to 60s. Wind Var 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Mostly clear with low humidity. Cool lows north of the lake around 56 and south of the lake around 64. Wind E/NE 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy and warm and not as muggy. Highs around 84. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY MORNING:

Mostly clear and mild and more muggy. Lows north of the lake around 66 and south of the lake around 72. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and very warm with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs around 89 feeling like mid 90s. Wind SE 6-12 mph.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 74. Highs around 87.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy and mild with a 50% chanc for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 72. Highs around 77.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy, windy, and feeling cooler with a 30% chance for light rain. Lows around 64. Highs around 74.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and feeling cool with a 20% chance for light rain. Cool lows north of the lake around 56 and south of the lake around 60. Highs around 73.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers. Cool lows north of the lake around 58 and south of the lake around 66. Highs around 77.

