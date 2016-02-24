NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Hot over the weekend, but not as hot as earlier in the week. Better chances for storms and downpours. No washout, but have some rain gear handy.

Heading out for HS Football, 20% chance and still pretty warm in the 80s feeling like 90s.

This weekend's morning temps will be in the 70s with a 20% til 9/10am. Then a 50% from late morning through the afternoon hours with some heavy downpours. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

Staying with 50-60% next week with highs in upper 80s to low 90s. We may not see a front come through until after next weekend.

For our more detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind E/SE 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY MORNING – FALL BEGINS 8:54PM:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind E/SE 3-5 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103. Wind SE 6-12 mph.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 88.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 88.

