NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

Finally our record heat pattern is over, but now we need to get ready for a wetter weather pattern. Gulf Moisture continues to stream up over us today. This will lead to an increased chance for scattered showers and storms with heavy rain at times. Watch out for street flooding. High temperatures will get to the lower 90s before the storms develop. The heat index will be 100-105. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with a few showers or storms. Lows will be in the 70s.

Weekend Outlook: An upper-level low and trough of low pressure will move west across the Northern Gulf. This will increase our chance for rain this weekend. We will not have a washout, but you will need to keep your umbrella handy as scattered showers and storms will develop each day. High temperatures will only be around 90.

Next Week Outlook: Right now, it looks like we will have a soggy week with a 50-60% chance for daily scattered storms and heavy rain as a cold front stalls north of Louisiana. High temperatures will only be in the upper 80s.

For our more detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

__________________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 92. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and muggy with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 78. Wind E 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 90. Wind E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 88.

© 2018 WWL