NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo- WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

The front is along our coast and dew points on the southshore will fall overnight and Thursday. Any chance for a shower will be this evening then no rain expected for Thursday.

Cloudy this evening with a 20% chance for a shower and temps in the 70s falling to 60s. Becoming partly cloudy overnight and not as muggy with lows in the 60s on both sides of the lake. Clouds and sunshine Thursday and breezy with highs in upper 70s.

Rain chances return Friday at 30% and highs will jump back into the mid 80s. A slightly better chance for storms on Saturday ahead of a stronger front. Cooler air moves in for Sunday.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or light rain. Temperatures in the 70s falling to 60s. Wind NE 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Becoming partly cloudy and not as muggy. Lows north of the lake around 62 and south of the lake around 67. Wind NE 8-15 mph.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine, breezy, mild, and not as muggy. Highs around 78. Wind NE 10-18 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Mostly clear, mild, and not as muggy. Lows north of the lake aroudn 60 and south of the lake around 68. Wind E/NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 86 feeling like 90s. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 72. Highs around 82.

SUNDAY:

Becoming partly cloudy, windy, cooler, and low humidity. Lows in the 60s. Highs around 71.

MONDAY:

Becoming mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for afternoon showers. Chilly lows north of the lake around 49 and cool south of the lake around 58. Highs around 74.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for scattered showers. Lows in the 60s. Highs around 73.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy and mild with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows in 60s. Highs around 79.

