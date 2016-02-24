NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

After a hot Tuesday with near-record highs in the low 90s, we are in for a warm and mostly quiet evening. Wednesday and Thursday bring rain chances up a tad to about 40% for a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms. A big area of high pressure centered to our northeast will keep warmer-than-average weather through the weekend along with some spotty rain.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear and humid. Lows around 76. Wind E 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs around 89. Wind E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and humid with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 76. Wind E 3-8 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 75. Highs around 88.

