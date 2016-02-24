Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

After earlier storms, rain is wrapping up this Sunday evening. The cold front setting off the line of storms will not actually move through the area. So after some morning fog, it'll be warm-ish and humid on Monday with a few isolated showers or storms.

A second front arrives early Tuesday with some more rain. The severe risk with this line of storms appears to have shifted farther north of our area, but an isolated strong to severe storm may be possible far north in Washington or Tangipahoa parishes.

If you're going to vote on Tuesday, just be ready for a few scattered showers or storms in the area. It'll be a warm Election Day with near-record highs in the mid-80s.

The front Tuesday will also get stalled, so that will bring a continued warm stretch with some rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Finally, a stronger front arrives Friday with showers and storms. This one will cool us down quite a bit for next weekend. Right now it looks like a few showers could linger into Saturday before it turns dry and sunny Sunday - we'll keep you updated.

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and mild with patchy fog and a 20% chance for isolated showers. Lows around 67. Wind E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:

Patchy fog early, then cloud/sun mix and more humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or storms. Highs around 83. Wind S 8-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with patchy fog and a 40% chance for showers or storms. Lows around 71. Wind S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Patchy fog early, then cloud/sun, warm and humid with a 40% chance for showers or storms. Highs around 85. Wind S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for showers or storms. Lows around 71. Highs around 82.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for showers or storms. Lows around 69. Highs around 79.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, windy and cooler with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 62. Highs around 67.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, less humid and cool with a 30% chance for spotty showers. Lows north of the lake around 48 and south around 52. Highs around 63.

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 43 and south around 49. Highs around 67.

