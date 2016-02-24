NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Nice, dry weather continues the next few days.

It won't be as cool in the mornings, but temperatures will start out pleasant and cool-ish mainly in the 60s. The afternoons look sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. Humidity will gradually edge up as winds start to become more southerly by Tuesday.

The next change in weather comes midweek as another trough of low pressure and cold front approach.

For Halloween on Wednesday, it looks warm and breezy with temperatures in the 70s for the evening hours. We'll keep a chance for a few isolated showers. No jackets will be needed for trick-or-treating this year.

Later after midnight and especially by early Thursday morning, a line of thunderstorms will arrive with the cold front. A few of the storms could be on the strong side. Rain amounts look like 1-2 inches.

The system will move quickly, so rain could end by the second part of Thursday.

This set-up will once again bring cool, dry, pleasant fall weather for Friday and the weekend.

► Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

__________________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Clear and cool. Lows north of the lake around 55 and south of the lake around 60. Wind W 2-5 mph.

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear and warm. Highs around 81. Wind W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 61 and south around 65. Wind NW 2-5 mph.

MONDAY:

Mostly clear and warm. Highs around 82. Wind N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy and warm. Lows north of the lake around 62 and south around 66. Highs around 84.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Lows north of the lake around 65 and south around 68. Highs around 86.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, windy and mild with a 60% chance for storms in the morning. Lows around 68. Highs around 75.

FRIDAY:

Becoming mostly clear, cooler and less humid. Lows north of the lake around 48 and south around 54. Highs around 69.

SATURDAY:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 45 and south around 53. Highs around 68.

© 2018 WWL