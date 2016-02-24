NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

After a cool morning, Monday afternoon will be mild and pleasant in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

Moisture from the southwest streams with some showers Tuesday. The moisture will surge in from the Pacific Ocean and Hurricane Willa, which is on the west side of Mexico right now.

This set-up will lead to to a low pressure area in the northwestern Gulf which will ride to the east along the Gulf Coast midweek. The heaviest rain will likely be right along the coast (3-4 inches there) with lesser amounts the farther inland you go (1-2 inches for the Northshore and Southshore).

The system treks east of us by Friday when a front will bring nice, dry fall-like weather for the start of next weekend.

► Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy, mild and not humid. Highs around 75. Wind NE 6-12 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and cool with a 30% chance for scattered showers. Lows north of the lake around 59 and south around 66. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, mild and a bit more humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers. Highs around 72. Wind NE 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy and mild and with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows north of the lake around 58 and south around 64. Highs around 74.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, breezy and mild and with an 80% chance for heavy rain especially along the coast. Lows north of the lake around 61 and south around 65. Highs around 70.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, mild and less humid with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows north of the lake around 56 and south around 60. Highs around 70.

SATURDAY:

Mostly clear and mild with low humidity. Lows north of the lake around 53 and south around 58. Highs around 74.

SUNDAY:

Clear, breezy and mild with low humidity. Lows north of the lake around 52 and south around 59. Highs around 73.

© 2018 WWL