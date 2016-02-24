Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Gorgeous day with morning lows in the 40s and 50s. Near normal high temps in the mid 70s today, but as winds return from off the Gulf, overnight lows will only drop into the 50s and 60s and near 80° tomorrow afternoon. A front will move into the area tomorrow bringing with it a 50% chance for showers and storms. Saints tailgating early in the day may see a few showers, but rain chances increase as we approach kickoff in the afternoon. The front won't move through and temps will remain in the 80s Monday and Tuesday along with higher rain chances. A stronger front will move through Tuesday and that could trigger some strong to severe storms. We are under a Marginal risk (1 of 5) for severe storms on the Southshore and Slight risk (2 of 5) on the Northshore, north of I-12. Turning a bit cooler Wednesday before another front moves in triggering showers and storms Thursday into Friday with a colder air mass finally moving in for Friday and the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY:

Beautiful! Sunny skies, low humidity. Very pleasant temps. High: 75. Winds: S 5-10.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Milder temps, more humid. Little patchy fog. Low: S 62, N 55. Winds: SE 5-10.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, 50% chance for showers and storms. Warmer, more humid. High: 80. Winds: SE 6-12.

MONDAY:

50% chance for showers and storms. Warm and humid. Low: S 68, N 64. High: 85.

TUESDAY:

Some severe storms possible. 60% chance for showers and storms. Warm and humid. Low: S 71, S 69. High: 82.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy skies, cooler and less humid. Low: S 65, N 60. High: 75.

THURSDAY:

70% chance for numerous showers and storms. Warmer. Breezy. Low: S 66, N 61. High: 80.

FRIDAY:

100% chance for showers and storms mainly in the morning. Breezy. Becoming much cooler and less humid. Low: S 55, N 53. High: 64.

